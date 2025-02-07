Upbeat Tamil Nadu takes on formidable Vidarbha in Ranji quarters

NAGPUR: Having entered the quarterfinals with 40 points and six outright wins in seven games -- the most by any team in the group stage this season -- Vidarbha will fancy its chances against an equally determined Tamil Nadu in the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals that will take place at Civil Lines Stadium in Nagpur.

Tamil Nadu finished on top of the table in Group D with three wins and three draws in seven matches. TN won the same number of matches as group-topper Saurashtra, but third-placed Chandigarh actually won four games. That said, Tamil Nadu lost just one game, while Chandigarh lost three. Tamil Nadu has the bonus points system to thank for its place in the knockouts.

Vidarbha, on the other hand, topped Group B. As far as Vidarbha batting is concerned, the onus will be on in-form Karun Nair to lead the way, while Tamil Nadu has seasoned campaigners such as N Jagadeesan, Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar to do the job with the willow.

Key players for Tamil Nadu

N Jagadeesan - 634 runs in 11 innings at an average of 63.40 with a top score of 118 not out

Vijay Shankar - 449 runs in nine innings at an average of 64.14 with a top score of 150 not out

S Ajith Ram - 31 wickets in nine innings at an average of 17.12 with a best of 5 for 34

C Andre Siddarth - 532 runs in ten innings at an average of 76.00 with a top score of 106