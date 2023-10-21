United States GP: Leclerc beat Norris, Hamilton at pole, Verstappen deleted lap finished him on sixth

TEXAS: Charles Leclerc beat Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton to a thrilling United States Grand Prix pole as Red Bull’s triple Formula One world champion Max Verstappen's faster lap got deleted for exceeding track limits and finished to sixth position.

Leclerc's Ferrari with McLaren’s Lando Norris will join on the front row, with Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton lining up third and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz fourth in the battle.

Verstappen momentarily held the pole position before he lost in the fastest lap time of the session for exceeding track limits at the penultimate corner at Circuit of The Americas. With Verstappen's time deleted, Ferrari's Leclerc regained pole, leaving out Norris and Hamilton by more than a tenth of a second to seal his third pole position of the season - the most by any driver other than Verstappen.

“I think as a team we did a great job. We know that in the Sprint weekend, it’s more important than ever to have a clean FP1 (practice), we did and we started with a strong basis thanks to the work the guys have done,” said Leclerc.

“I was happy throughout qualifying. The last lap in Q3 there was a bit of mistakes here and there but I think it wasn’t easy for everybody. So, really happy we are starting on pole for Sunday. “I love this track, I love the vibe there is around this track in the city and in the country so it’s great to be here.”

Red Bull’s Verstappen will be disappointed hunting a 50th career win on Sunday at a track where the winner has always come from the front row, have already secured the constructors’ and drivers’ championships.

Hamilton failed to produce his best lap, but he will eye to end his career on a high note after a two-year winless streak with Mercedes on Sunday. Norris who finished second on the pole said it had been a good day.

“I didn’t make as many mistakes as I made last week which is a good thing,” he added, referring to the previous sprint weekend in Qatar. “I think we had it today, I think there was enough in it to get pole. I know Charles said he made a few mistakes but so did I, so it’s a bit of a shame that one opportunity maybe missed again but I’m so happy nevertheless.”

Hamilton’s team mate George Russell qualified fifth with Verstappen sixth, Alpine’s Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon seventh and eighth with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez ninth and McLaren’s Oscar Piastri 10th.