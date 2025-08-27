Begin typing your search...

    Undefeated Hindustan team wins All India Basketball tournament

    The competition featured eight leading university teams from across South India, including entrants from Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu.

    27 Aug 2025
    
    VIJAYAWADA: Hindustan University’s men’s basketball team produced a strong performance to win the All India Invitational Basketball tournament, organised as part of the Siddhartha Academy’s Golden Jubilee celebrations at Parvathaneni Brahmayya Siddhartha College of Arts & Science.

    The competition featured eight leading university teams from across South India, including entrants from Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Hindustan remained unbeaten throughout, defeating Christ Kerala (86-62), Jain University, Bengaluru (84-66) and Loyola College (72-63) in the league stage. They then overcame SRM University 82-60 in the semi-final before cruising past Loyola once more, 81-46, in the final.

    Dr Anand Jacob Verghese, Chairman of the Hindustan Group of Institutions, praised the team’s success, calling it a proud moment for the university. He lauded the players’ discipline and teamwork, noting that the victory reflected the institution’s commitment to both academics and sport.

    DTNEXT Bureau

