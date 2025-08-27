Undefeated Hindustan team wins All India Basketball tournament

VIJAYAWADA: Hindustan University’s men’s basketball team produced a strong performance to win the All India Invitational Basketball tournament, organised as part of the Siddhartha Academy’s Golden Jubilee celebrations at Parvathaneni Brahmayya Siddhartha College of Arts & Science.

The competition featured eight leading university teams from across South India, including entrants from Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Hindustan remained unbeaten throughout, defeating Christ Kerala (86-62), Jain University, Bengaluru (84-66) and Loyola College (72-63) in the league stage. They then overcame SRM University 82-60 in the semi-final before cruising past Loyola once more, 81-46, in the final.

Dr Anand Jacob Verghese, Chairman of the Hindustan Group of Institutions, praised the team’s success, calling it a proud moment for the university. He lauded the players’ discipline and teamwork, noting that the victory reflected the institution’s commitment to both academics and sport.