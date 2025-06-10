'My mother was my first coach': Paddler Ankur Bhattacharjee on his journey and Kolkata's playoffs push

AHMEDABAD: Having already secured three bronze medals at previous editions of the Junior Asian Championships, 19-year-old Ankur Bhattacharjee, currently India’s No. 2 ranked men's paddler, now has his sights set on gold. He is also hoping to make an impact at the upcoming Senior Championships.

Ahead of Kolkata’s final league match on Tuesday against hosts Ahmedabad SG Pipers, Ankur is keen to maintain his unbeaten run and help the debutant franchise secure a place in the playoffs.

“I’m from Kolkata, so representing my city is a very special feeling. The camp has been energetic throughout, and that matches my personality because I’m always full of energy,” Ankur told DT Next.

Known for his aggressive style on the court and his vocal presence, Ankur’s approach often draws comparisons to Indian cricket star Virat Kohli, who also happens to be his favourite player.

“I really support Virat. He’s my favourite. I watch every India cricket match. I also like Hardik Pandya’s attitude and mentality on the field. I was happy to watch Virat finally win the IPL title this year,” he said.

Cricket was Ankur’s first love and he was passionate about the game from a very young age. But in 2015, at the age of nine, his parents, both former national-level table tennis players encouraged him to give their sport a try. He hasn’t looked back since, going on to become a three-time national U-19 champion consecutively.

Ankur’s parents, Anshuman and Kuntali Bhattacharya played a key role in shaping his career. He credits his mother for teaching him the basics of the sport.

“My mother was my first coach, and then I began learning from my father. Even now, when I’m in Kolkata, I only train against them.

“I feel very fortunate that I don’t have to look outside for coaching. Whenever I face a problem, I turn to my parents. Their support has been my greatest strength,” he added.

As he prepares to transition from the junior circuit to the senior level, Ankur is aware of the challenges ahead. When asked if he would consider working with a new coach in the future, he said:

“Moving from junior to senior level is tough for any player. I’m currently in the final phase of my junior career, and I’m ranked Junior No. 1. I’ve beaten some top international players, and I’ve done it all while training under my father. I think that answers the question.”