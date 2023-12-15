Ultimate Kho Kho season 2 kicks off from Dec 24

New Delhi: Hosts and defending champions Odisha Juggernauts will take on Rajasthan Warriors in the opener of the Ultimate Kho Kho Season 2 which will kick off at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack, Odisha, on December 24, 2023.

Meanwhile, runners-up in the inaugural season, Telugu Yoddhas aim to go one step further as they face Mumbai Khiladis in its Season 2 opener in the second match of the day. Both teams will clash twice during the 30-match league stage, scheduled to be played between December 24 and January 09, 2024.

The league is organised in collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India, Season 2 of Ultimate Kho Kho will witness high-octane matches and thrilling action especially after its successful inaugural season. The league has recently become the first Indian sports league to secure Series A funding from UK-based BNP Group.

The six-team tournament comprises Chennai Quick Guns , Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors and Telugu Yoddhas, will play on a basis of double round robin in the league stage.

Chennai Quick Guns is slated to play its first match of the new campaign on 25 December against Telugu Yoddhas.

“We’re thrilled to kick off Season 2 of UKK, building on the incredible momentum of the inaugural season,” commented Vishal Sharma, League Director and COO of Ultimate Kho Kho