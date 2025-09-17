UEFA champions league: Mbappe scores twice from spot as Madrid beats Marseille

MADRID: Kylian Mbappe marked Real Madrid’s Champions League opener with a brace of penalties as the 15-time winners overturned an early deficit to beat Marseille 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday.

The victory saw Madrid become the first club to notch 200 wins in the competition’s history since its rebranding in the 1990s. It also ensured a winning start for coach Xabi Alonso in his first Champions League match in charge of the Spanish giants.

Timothy Weah stunned the hosts in the 12th minute, finishing off a move sparked by Mason Greenwood’s ball-winning tackle on Arda Güler. But Madrid responded through Mbappe, who converted from the spot after Rodrygo was brought down in the 29th minute.

The France striker sealed the comeback with another penalty in the 81st after a Marseille defender handled inside the box, lifting his tally to 50 goals in just 64 appearances for Madrid.

Madrid finished the match with 10 men after captain Dani Carvajal was sent off for headbutting Marseille goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli in the 72nd minute. Earlier, debutant Trent Alexander-Arnold lasted only five minutes before limping off with an apparent muscle injury.

Spanish police had to intervene when clashes broke out with Marseille fans before kickoff, though order was restored swiftly.

Elsewhere, Tottenham edged Villarreal 1-0 thanks to an early own goal from keeper Luiz Junior, while Borussia Dortmund and Juventus played out a wild 4-4 draw in Turin, with Juve substitute Dusan Vlahovic starring late with a goal and an assist. Qarabag produced a stunning comeback to beat Benfica 3-2 away.

This season marks the second edition of the revamped league-phase format, with the top eight progressing directly to the round of 16 and the next 16 entering playoff ties.

Arsenal subs decisive

Arsenal began their campaign with a 2-0 win away at Athletic Bilbao, where their substitutes proved the difference.

After summer signing Viktor Gyokeres spurned a golden chance on his debut, Gabriel Martinelli broke the deadlock less than a minute after coming on. Leandro Trossard, introduced in place of Gyökeres, sealed the result 15 minutes later.

The pair also assisted each other’s goals, ensuring a winning start for Mikel Arteta’s side despite Gyokeres’ wayward finishing.