UEFA Champions League: Manchester City, Barcelona, Dortmund post wins

MANCHESTER: Manchester City continued its winning run in the ongoing UEFA Champions League with a 3-2 win over RB Leipzig at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday. Lois Openda opened the goal tally for Leipzig in the 13th minute, sending the home fans to shock. In the 33rd minute, Openda completed his brace, putting City on the backfoot heading into half-time.

A fantastic strike from star player Erling Haaland in the 54th minute pulled things in City's favour. Phil Foden delivered the equalising blow in the 70th minute. In the 87th minute, Julian Alvarez came through with the winning goal to make it five wins in five for City.

In another Group G match, an own goal from Kosta Nedeljkovic in the 8th minute and a left-footed strike in the 29th minute by Lewin Blum gave Young Boys a win over Red Star Belgrade. In the Group, City (15 points) and Leipzig (9 points) have the top two spots and are almost through to knockouts. Young Boys (4 points) and Red Star Belgrade (1 point) are pretty much out of contention.

In a high-octane Group H clash, Barcelona beat FC Porto by 2-1 at home. Pepe shocked the home crowd by putting Porto in command of the match in the 30th minute, but timely goals by Joao Cancelo (32nd minute) and Joao Felix (57th minute) earned Barca their fourth win in five matches and took their points tally to 12. On the other hand, a strike by Mykola Matviyenko in the 12th minute helped Shakhtar Donetsk clinch a 1-0 win over Antwerp.

In Group H, Barcelona (12 points) and Porto (9 points) hold the top spots and look certain to go ahead. Shakhtar (9 points) is also in contention for the top two spots but Antwerp, having lost all their games, is out of the competition. Coming to the Group F, Paris Saint Germain and Newcastle United played out a 1-1 draw. Alexander Isak put Newcastle in the lead in the 24th minute, but a late stoppage-time penalty conversion by Kylian Mbappe helped PSG secure a point. In another encounter from the same group, AC Milan was thrashed 1-3 by Borussia Dortmund at their home territory of San Siro Stadium.

Marco Reus put Dortmund at an advantage with a penalty conversion in the 10th minute, but Samuel Chukwueze levelled the scores in the 37th minute. However, in the second half, Jamie Bynoe-Gittens (59th minute) and Karim Adeyemi (69th minute) took 10 minutes to throw AC Milan completely out of the game. Dortmund (10 points) is at the top of Group F, with PSG (7 points) holding the second spot. Newcastle and Milan, with five points each, are still in contention for the top two spots. In Group E, a brace by Ciro Immobile helped Lazio beat Celtic while Athletico Madrid beat Feyenoord by 3-1. Athletico (11 points) and Lazio (10 points) have the top two spots while Feyenoord (6 points) and Celtic (one point) are pretty much out of contention.