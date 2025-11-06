UEFA Champions League: Barca comes from behind thrice to draw at Brugge

BELGIUM: Lamine Yamal scored a stunning solo goal as Barcelona came from behind three times to draw 3-3 with Club Brugge in a dramatic UEFA Champions League clash on Wednesday night. The Spanish side hit the woodwork three times and relied on a late own goal to rescue a point in Belgium, keeping their knockout hopes alive after a roller-coaster contest.

Club Brugge made a flying start, taking the lead in the sixth minute when Carlos Forbs burst down the right flank and squared for Nicolo Tresoldi to slide the ball home. But Barcelona struck back almost immediately as Ferran Torres finished first time from Fermin Lopez’s low cross.

Barca’s attacking momentum continued as Fermin curled an effort onto the post before Brugge regained their advantage, with Christos Tzolis feeding Forbs to slot past Wojciech Szczesny. The visitors then hit the crossbar twice — first through Jules Kounde’s header and later via a long-range strike from Eric Garcia.

Yamal, 17, produced the moment of the night when he beat two defenders with dazzling footwork, exchanged a one-two with Dani Olmo, and calmly finished to make it 2-2. But Forbs restored Brugge’s lead moments later, clipping in after running onto Hans Vanaken’s through ball.

Brugge thought they had a penalty when Alex Balde was penalised for a challenge on Forbs, but the decision was overturned after VAR review. Barcelona capitalised on the reprieve when Yamal’s cross deflected off Tzolis into his own net for 3-3. Deep into stoppage time, Brugge believed they had snatched victory after Romeo Vermant dispossessed Szczesny to score, but VAR ruled the goal out for a foul on the goalkeeper.

The draw leaves both sides still in contention to advance, with Barcelona’s resilience and Yamal’s brilliance standing out in a pulsating encounter.

Qarabag Hold Chelsea in Baku

In Group E, Qarabag FK held Chelsea to a 2-2 draw in Baku, leaving both teams level on seven points after four matches. Estevao gave Chelsea an early lead before Andrade equalised following a defensive lapse from Jorrel Hato. Jankovic then converted a penalty after Hato handled in the box. Substitute Garnacho levelled soon after half-time, and both sides missed late chances to grab the winner in a frantic finish.