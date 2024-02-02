U-19 World Cup: India win toss, opt to bat against Nepal in Super Six match

BLOEMFONTEIN: The reigning champions India won the toss and elected to bat against Nepal in their Super Six stage match of the ICC Under 19 World Cup on Friday.

The reigning champions are undefeated in four matches and have one foot already in the semi-finals ahead of their final encounter against Nepal.

A victory would secure India's position in the event's knockout rounds, with them likely qualifying first in Group One and facing the second-placed team from Group 2 in the semis.

A loss to Nepal might cause India to miss the semi-finals, but it would necessitate Bangladesh winning Pakistan and both teams finishing the Super Six round with a greater net run rate than India.

India U19 (Playing XI): Adarsh Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, Musheer Khan, Uday Saharan(c), Priyanshu Moliya, Sachin Dhas, Aravelly Avanish(w), Murugan Abhishek, Raj Limbani, Saumy Pandey and Aaradhya Shukla.

Nepal U19 (Playing XI): Arjun Kumal, Dipak Bohara, Uttam Thapa Magar(w), Dev Khanal(c), Bishal Bikram KC, Deepak Dumre, Gulsan Jha, Dipesh Kandel, Subash Bhandari, Aakash Chand and Durgesh Gupta.