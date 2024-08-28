U-19 Multi day warm-up match: Tamil Nadu scrapes first-innings lead

CHENNAI: The Chhattisgarh U-19 Multi day warm up matches was underway with Tamil Nadu posing 436 runs on the board and bowling out Chhattisgarh for 244 runs. The match was eventually called off due to rain with TN having first innings lead

Brief Scores: Tamil Nadu 436 in 118.1 overs drew with Chhattisgarh 244 in 71.4 overs and following on 136/6 in 56 overs (Krishna Taunk 50*, S Sachin 3/19); Match called off due to rain. Result: Match drawn. TN took first innings lead