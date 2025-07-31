Two from TN brave cold waters to conquer English Channel

CHENNAI: Two swimmers from Tamil Nadu were part of a six-member Indo-Bangladesh team that successfully swam across the English Channel on July 29, completing the 42-kilometre relay from Dover in England to Calais in France in 12 hours and 10 minutes.

The group, which included Indian swimmer Elvis Ali Hazarika along with athletes from Bangladesh, had to contend with cold waters measuring just 16°C and a series of weather-related postponements before finally completing the crossing. The English Channel, known for its tricky tides and unpredictable weather, remains one of the most challenging open water swims in the world.

Among the standout performers was 14-year-old Akilesh Sundaram Jothees from Nanganallur, Chennai, who became one of the youngest Indians to take part in a successful Channel relay. The Class 10 student had won a bronze medal in the 100m backstroke at the Tamil Nadu State Championship in Tirunelveli just two days before departing for the UK. His coach, G Guganathan of the SDAT Velachery Aquatic Complex, said the young swimmer had trained under his supervision for over two years, with preparations including early morning and late-night sessions across both indoor and outdoor pools to simulate colder conditions.

The team had originally been scheduled to attempt the swim on July 17, but poor weather forced multiple delays, with the eventual window opening earlier this week. Akilesh’s father, Jothees, who accompanied him to the UK, said training involved long hours in open water at Marina Beach and cold-water acclimatisation, including ice baths replicating temperatures as low as 10°C.

Also representing Tamil Nadu was 18-year-old Adhvaith Harisankar, a first-year college student from Theni, who has been training under coach Vijaykumar and is part of the growing wave of open water talent emerging from the state.