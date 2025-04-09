TVS India One Make Championship: Trials from May 9 to 11

CHENNAI: TVS Motor Company (TVSM) announced the launch of the PETRONAS TVS India One Make Championship, 2025 season. The selection will be conducted between May 9 and May 11 at the Madras International Circuit (MIC) for multiple categories - TVS YMRP (Young Media Racer Program), TVS Women’s OMC, TVS Rookie OMC, and TVS RR310 OMC.

The championship provides expert mentorship and national-level exposure, helping racers refine their skills and advance Indian motorsports. Since its inception in 1994, over 3,000 participants have competed in TVS India OMC, reinforcing TVS Racing’s leadership in developing talent.