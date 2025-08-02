Trust, team spirit key to India''s comeback, say Prasidh

LONDON: India pacers Prasidh Krishna and Mohammed Siraj have credited mutual trust, responsibility, and a close-knit fast-bowling unit for the team’s spirited comeback against England in the ongoing Test.

After a forgettable opening session where Siraj and Co were taken to the cleaners by Ben Duckett (43 off 38) and Zak Crawley (64 off 57), the Indian pacers bounced back in style, bowling out England for 247 in the final session to restrict the hosts to a slender 23-run lead.

"The three of us actually had a chat in the break. We said, you know, whatever happened has happened. I think we know what we have to be doing," Prasidh revealed about the turnaround in a video posted in BCCI website.

"And then make sure we back each other up every single time we are bowling there. If we feel there's a need to change in something that we're doing, we go walk up to each other and, you know, keep reminding or just bring people on to the same path as the plans were.

"I think we're really happy. Make sure we enjoy each other. Make sure you keep pushing each other, nudging each other to do better, and that's what we do."

Siraj struck thrice in a fiery eight-over spell in the afternoon, en route to his 4/86 in 16.2 overs, while Prasidh bagged 4/62 in 16 overs.

At tea, England were 215 for seven, effectively eight down with Chris Woakes not available to bat due to a shoulder injury.

At stumps on Day 2, India were 75 for two in their second innings, leading by 52 runs after losing opener KL Rahul (7 off 28) to a rare loose shot.

Prasidh also highlighted the camaraderie within the pace group.

“We've been playing a lot for now, I mean, five years now, and played with him at the IPL. We sit together a lot, spend a lot of time together. Same with Akash Deep. I think the fast-bowling unit is looking pretty good,” he said.

“Yeah, I think Boom (Jasprit Bumrah) also has been a great, great part of this, and I think it's really important for us to enjoy each other's success, to have that rapport off the field, so that when you're on the field, when you're speaking to each other, you have that trust, and that trust is really going to make the team better.

“We did put in a lot of work on my bowling. The intensities were different, and the areas that I was bowling were different. And I think I could say I learned from the two games that I played, and I was working on what I could do better.”

Siraj shared a light-hearted moment with Bumrah during the game, saying, "I told Jassi (Bumrah) bhai, ‘If I take five wickets, who should I hug?’ He said, ‘I’m right here, you just focus on getting those five wickets.’

"Everybody loves playing in England because there’s more swing and the pitches help fast bowlers a lot. Yes, I got five wickets, but the more we win, the more we’ll rise.”

“After such a bad session, to come back like this feels amazing. As a fast bowler, it's a real thrill to script such a turnaround.”

“It's 100 per cent fun when you’re given responsibility -- to talk to the bowlers, help them understand what needs to be done. I've worked really hard since I was a kid to reach this stage. But my mindset is simple: I give my 100 per cent, no matter what the result is,” Siraj concluded.