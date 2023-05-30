Trophy for One & Only MS Dhoni: Jadeja after CSK win

CHENNAI: After the five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi stadium, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja dedicated the victory to skipper MS Dhoni.

He tweeted, "We did it for ONE and "ONLY MS DHONI. mahi bhai aapke liye toh kuch bhi…❤️❤️" (sic)

We did it for ONE and ONLY “MS DHONI. mahi bhai aapke liye toh kuch bhi…❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/iZnQUcZIYQ — Ravindrasinh jadeja (@imjadeja) May 30, 2023

"It feels amazing, to win my fifth title in front of my home crowd. I am from Gujarat, and it is a special feeling. This crowd has been amazing. They were waiting for rain to stop till late night, I would like to say a big congratulations to the CSK fans who came to support us. I would like to dedicate this win to a special member of the CSK side, MS Dhoni. I was just thinking I need to swing hard, as much as I can. Where the ball will go, I was not thinking about that, just looking to swing hard. I was backing myself and looking to hit straight, because I know Mohit can bowl those slower balls," said Jadeja after the match.

