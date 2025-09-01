Transfer deadline day: Liverpool signs striker Isak in British-record transfer deal

LONDON: Liverpool have agreed a British transfer record fee of 125 million pounds to sign striker Alexander Isak from Newcastle United.

Sources close to the deal told British media that an agreement for the Sweden international to move to Anfield is now in place. Newcastle sources claim the deal could rise to as much as 130 million pounds with add-ons.

Isak is undergoing a medical on Monday before signing a six-year contract. Liverpool had an initial bid of 110 million pounds rejected in August but are now set to land their first-choice target of the summer.

The protracted saga involving the 25-year-old appears set to conclude on the final day of the transfer window, following Newcastle’s signing of striker Nick Woltemade from Stuttgart last week.

Liverpool have already broken their club transfer record this summer by signing Germany attacking midfielder Florian Wirtz in a deal worth an initial 100 million pounds, with a further 16 million pounds in add-ons. Isak’s arrival would surpass that outlay.

After also bringing in Hugo Ekitike, Milos Kerkez, Jeremie Frimpong, Giorgi Mamardashvili, Armin Pecsi and Giovanni Leoni, the deal would take the club’s spending to about 416.2 million pounds without add-on fees – the highest total in Premier League history.

It is only the second time that an English side has spent more than 400 million pounds in a single summer, following Chelsea’s outlay of 401.2 million pounds in 2023.

Liverpool could yet add further signings, with the club working on a deal to secure England defender Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace.

Timeline of Isak's transfer saga

May 25 – Ends season as Newcastle’s top scorer with 27 goals in 42 appearances

July 19 – Eddie Howe insists Isak will join pre-season Far East tour despite thigh injury

July 23 – Liverpool sign Hugo Ekitike from Eintracht Frankfurt in 69 million pound deal

July 24 – Left out of Newcastle’s tour squad with “minor thigh injury.”

July 24 – Expresses desire to explore move away from Newcastle

July 28 – Liverpool remain keen on Isak despite signing Ekitike

July 31 – Trains alone at former club Real Sociedad

August 1 – Newcastle reject Liverpool’s 110 million pound opening bid

August 4 – Told to train away from first-team squad at Newcastle

August 8 – Howe admits he “cannot involve” Isak with the team

August 16 – Left out of matchday squad as Newcastle draw at Aston Villa

August 19 – Claims promises have been “broken”; Newcastle deny

September 1 – Liverpool agree 125 million pound deal to sign Isak