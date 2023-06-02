Trained with Dukes balls during IPL: Axar

PORTSMOUTH: Switching from T20s to the longest format is difficult but practising with the red ball through the Indian Premier League 2023 will help in the transition ahead of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, said India all-rounder Axar Patel.

Many members of the India team head to the marquee match, scheduled at The Oval in London from June 7, after playing T20 cricket in the IPL for over two months. India, familiar with SG balls while playing red-ball cricket back home, will also have to adapt to the Dukes balls which will be used for the WTC title decider.

India is well prepared for the twin challenges ahead. “We knew about this before the start of the IPL. So even during the IPL, it was discussed that we will bowl with the red ball,” Axar told the International Cricket Council (ICC).

“We had red balls, so we were using them. You know when and how to play, how much time you have. This mental switch from white ball to red ball is obviously tough, but we have enough time,” the 29-year-old Axar added.

The left-arm spinner stressed that the main focus is on hitting the right spot irrespective of the ball used.

“We switch from white ball to red ball. It is a similar switch to go from SG to Dukes, you have to use your talent and skill. You have to execute your plan, your bowling rhythm. Irrespective of the ball, if you bowl a good ball at a good spot, it works.

“So, that is what we are doing. Since the match is in England, which is different from India, we are planning what lines and lengths will work here. The same thing in practice, we are good to go,” explained Axar.

The first batch of India players, including the likes of Virat Kohli and Axar, landed in London early last week and have been preparing for the final.

