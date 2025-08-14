Tottenham condemns racist abuse of Mathys Tel after UEFA Super Cup

LONDON: Tottenham has slammed the "cowards" who racially abused French forward Mathys Tel after the team's loss to Paris Saint-Germain in a penalty shootout in the UEFA Super Cup.

The 20-year-old Tel, who is Black, was one of two Tottenham players who failed to convert their penalties as they lost the shootout 4-3 to PSG after a 2-2 draw.

“We are disgusted at the racial abuse that Mathys Tel has received on social media following last night's UEFA Super Cup defeat," Tottenham said in a statement.

“Mathys showed bravery and courage to step forward and take a penalty, yet those who abuse him are nothing but cowards — hiding behind anonymous user names and profiles to spout their abhorrent views."

Tottenham said the club will work with the authorities and social media platforms to take “the strongest possible action against any individual we are able to identify.”

“We stand with you, Mathys,” Spurs added.

Tel, who joined the team on a permanent basis from Bayern Munich in the offseason after a loan spell last season, came on as a substitute in the 79th minute when Tottenham was 2-0 ahead.

He hit his penalty wide of the goal in the shootout.