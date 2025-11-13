Torn between extra seamer and spinner, says Gill

KOLKATA: Skipper Shubman Gill acknowledged that the choice between a spinner and an extra seamer is nothing short of a "conflict" but the game-changing ability of tweakers at home will be a crucial consideration when India finalise their playing 11 for the first Test against South Africa, beginning here Friday.

The talismanic Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Siraj are certain to feature in the eleven at Eden Gardens, while Akash Deep is the third pacer in the squad. India has four spinners in Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar and Kuldeep Yadav. Jadeja, Axar and Washington also offer batting heft.

"It's always this time of the year; there is always a conflict if you want to go for an extra seamer or spinner. That's why we will see the condition tomorrow and decide on the XI," Gill said in the

pre-match press conference here on Thursday.

But without giving away the full range of his thoughts, Gill said spinners have the game-deciding abilities.

"It's more or less finalised. The wicket looks different from yesterday. We will see it tomorrow morning and then will finalise the spin combination, as spinners, more or less, will decide the game," he added.

He then touched upon the value that Washington, Jadeja and Axar bring to the table as batters.

"We are fortunate to have good batting all-rounders, be it Axar, Washington or Jadeja, their bowling and batting records are excellent, especially in India. It's going to be an exciting Test, and it's good to have more options," he noted.

However, Gill was not ready to rule out the role pacers could play if the pitch goes dry in Kolkata.

"Reverse swing plays a big part if it's a dry wicket. During the 2024 series against England the pacers took crucial wickets even as the pitches were spin friendly. If it's reversing the pacers are always in the game," he reasoned.

There was a big debate about Mohammad Shami's omission from the squad for the South Africa series, despite the veteran pacer doing well in the Ranji Trophy matches for Bengal.

Gill said it's always a tough call to look beyond someone as talented as Shami.