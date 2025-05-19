Begin typing your search...

    Top Squash players set for National Doubles showdown in Chennai

    The event brings together an impressive roster of players, seedings for the competition reflect a strong mix of experience and youth.

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|19 May 2025 8:15 PM IST
    
    CHENNAI: The second edition of the National Doubles Squash Championship is set to take place at the Indian Squash Academy in Chennai from 20 to 23 May, featuring the country’s finest squash talent. The tournament is poised to play a key role in deciding India’s representation at the upcoming Asian Doubles Squash Championships, to be held in July.

    The event brings together an impressive roster of players, seedings for the competition reflect a strong mix of experience and youth. In women’s doubles, Joshna Chinappa partners with Anahat Singh, while Pooja Arthi teams up with Rathika Seelan. In men’s doubles, Abhay Singh pairs with Velavan Senthilkumar, and in mixed doubles, multiple formidable duos are expected to challenge for top honors.

    The tournament also serves as a key selection ground for the national squad bound for the Asian Doubles event. Last year’s edition proved pivotal, with Indian pairs taking home two gold medals on the continental stage.

    “This championship is essential for building our doubles talent and preparing for international success,” said SRFI Secretary-General Cyrus Poncha. “We expect another strong showing this year.”

    Seedings:

    Women’s Doubles

    Anahat Singh and Joshna Chinappa

    Pooja Arthi and Rathika Suthanthira Seelan

    Men’s Doubles

    Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar

    Rahul Baitha and Suraj Chand

    Mixed Doubles

    Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh

    Velavan Senthilkumar and Joshna Chinappa

    Rahul Baitha and Anjali Semwal

    Suraj Chand and Pooja Arthi

    Indian Squash Academymixed doubles squashAsian Doubles Squash Championships
    DTNEXT Bureau

