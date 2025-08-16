Top seed Tanya lifts Saipan badminton cup

NEW DELHI: Top seeded Indian Tanya Hemanth capped off a strong run at the Saipan International 2025 with a straight-game win over Japan's Kanae Sakai in the women's singles final on Saturday.

The 21-year-old, ranked 86th in the world, defeated the unseeded Sakai 15-10, 15-8 at the Oleai Sports Complex in Northern Mariana Islands to secure her fourth international series title.

The Saipan International is part of the Badminton World Federation's trial events for the experimental 3x15 scoring system, where each game is played to 15 points instead of the conventional 21.

Hemanth, who had earlier triumphed at the India International (2022), Iran Fajr International (2023) and Bendigo International (2024), added another feather to her cap with Saturday's victory.

She had also finished runner-up at the Azerbaijan International last year, losing to compatriot Malvika Bansod in the final.

En route to the title in Saipan, Hemanth overcame Japan's Ririna Hiramoto in the semi-final, Singapore's Lee Xin Yi Megan in the quarter-final, beat Japanese player Nodoka Sunakawa in the round of 16. She had received a bye in the opening round.