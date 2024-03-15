Top performers for Mumbai in Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final

MUMBAI: Mumbai defeated Vidharbha by 169 runs in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final at the Wankhade Stadium on Thursday to clinch their 42nd title in this format. Let's have a look at the top five performers for Mumbai in the final.
Tanush Kotian
The bowling all-rounder Tanush Kotian snapped a total of six wickets in the final against Vidarbha. Three in the first innings and three in the second. He picked a total of 29 wickets in the series and was awarded the Player of the Series.
Musheer Khan
During the final against Vidarbha, Musheer has given signs that he could be the star of the future. He scored a knock of 136 in 326 deliveries, consisting of 10 boundaries, helping Mumbai get a massive 500-plus run lead.
Shardul Thakur
Star India all-rounder scored 75 runs in the first innings and took one wicket in the final against Vidarbha. In five Ranji matches this season, Shardul scored 255 runs in eight innings at an average of 31.87, with a century and a fifty and a best score of 109. He also took 16 wickets in the tournament.
Ajinkya Rahane
The Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane played a crucial knock in the second innings of the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final against Vidarbha at Wankhade Stadium where he scored 73 runs.