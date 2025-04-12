TNTA turns 100, eyes WTA 250 return in October

CHENNAI: As it celebrates its centenary this year, the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association (TNTA) is gearing up for a landmark moment in its long history. Formed in 1926 as the Madras Provincial Lawn Tennis Association, TNTA has played a pivotal role in promoting tennis across the state — from grassroots coaching programmes to hosting top-tier international tournaments, including ATP 250 and WTA 250 events.

Over the decades, Tamil Nadu has hosted six Davis Cup ties, 28 ATP tournaments (including 21 ATP 250s and 7 ATP Challenger events), and one WTA 250 event.

Speaking on the significance of the centenary year, Vijay Amritraj, President of TNTA expressed both pride and anticipation. “Given TNTA’s illustrious background, it’s only fitting that we mark the centenary with a world-class event,” he said. “We’re excited to announce a strong possibility of hosting a WTA 250 tournament in the week of 27th October 2025 at the SDAT Tennis Stadium in Chennai. The event has cleared various levels of evaluation and is currently awaiting final approval from the WTA board.”

If approved, the tournament will be a major draw for global audiences. The last WTA 250 held in Chennai in 2022 was broadcast in over 60 countries and featured top-ranked players from 20 nations. Seventeen-year-old Linda Fruhvirtova of the Czech Republic clinched the title in a breakout performance that year.