TNTA marks 50 years of India in Davis final

CHENNAI: The renowned quartet from Tamil Nadu that represented India in the 1987 Davis Cup final—Vijay Amritraj, Anand Amritraj, Ramesh Krishnan, and Srinivasan Vasudevan—brought together members of the tennis community, reminiscing cherished memories as the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association (TNTA) and Madras Cricket Club (MCC) commemorated the 50th anniversary of India reaching the Davis Cup final.

The evening served as an opportunity to reflect on the early days of tennis in the state and celebrate its remarkable progress. TNTA took the stage to honour players from Tamil Nadu who excelled in tennis at the highest level and represented the country.

Anand reminisced about the days when he and his brother were first introduced to a tennis racquet at Island Grounds, leading up to the famous 1974 final. The events that followed have since become a significant chapter in the history of tennis in the country.

Anand elaborated on how the team anticipated Italy to win the semi-final against South Africa in 1974 to avoid the apartheid issue, but fate took a different turn. South Africa made it to the final, and due to the Indian government’s refusal to send its team to South Africa owing to the apartheid protests, South Africa was crowned champions by default.

Srinivasan then shared intriguing stories from the 1987 final, where India lost to Sweden. The evening held such importance that Ramkumar Ramanathan, fresh from Islamabad after defeating Pakistan 4-0, joined the event midway. Former India number one and Arjuna Awardee Somdev Devvarman also graced the occasion with his presence.