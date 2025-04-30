TN's Sharvaanica to represent India at World Cup

CHENNAI: Women’s Candidate Master (WCM) Sharvaanica AS has been selected to represent India at the FIDE Youth World Cup, scheduled to take place from 22 June to 3 July in Batumi, Georgia.

Famously known as the “100% girl of Indian chess”, she will represent the country in the Under-10 category.

The competition will be held across three age groups: Under-8, Under-10, and Under-12, in two categories — Open and Girls — with 48 participants in each. Sharvaanica ended last year on a high, becoming the youngest female chess player in the country to cross the 2000 Elo mark. She began 2025 with a rating of 2030 but lost nearly 100 points following a poor run at the First Kuwait International Chess Festival Open.

The Ariyalur-born prodigy recently participated in the Open International d'Échecs de Noisiel and currently holds a rating of 1930. She is expected to regain the 2000 Elo mark in the updated rankings next month.

The Youth World Cup will consist of two stages. The first stage will follow a seven-round Swiss-system format, with two groups (A and B) of 24 players each.