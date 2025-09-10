TN's Sharvaanica bags two golds and silver at national chess championship in Rajasthan

CHENNAI: Women's Candidate Master (WCM) Sharvaanica AS bagged two golds and a silver medal in the under-17 category at the CBSE National Chess Championship, held at MDS School in Udaipur, Rajasthan, from September 1 to 5. The event featured over 100 teams and 700 participants.

The 10-year-old from Ariyalur, representing her school Velammal Group, clinched gold in the team championship and in her board category, and also secured silver in the individual event.

The tournament drew participation from schools across India as well as overseas teams from Muscat, Oman, and Qatar.

Sharvaanica emerged as the only player to win medals in all three divisions of the competition.

Earlier this year, she won a bronze medal at the FIDE World Cup Chess Championship in Georgia, which paved the way for her to represent India at the upcoming FIDE World Cadet Chess Championship, scheduled to be held from September 18 in Almaty, Kazakhstan.