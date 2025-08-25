TN's Kishore seals podium finish at Asian junior surf meet

BALI: India’s Kishore Kumar made history at the Grom Patrol 2025 Grand Final in Bali, clinching a podium finish in the Boys’ Under-18 category at Asia’s biggest junior surfing competition.

The event, held at the Halfway, Kuta Beach from 22 to 24 August, brought together more than 150 young surfers from 19 countries. Athletes from India, Thailand, Australia, Japan and several other nations competed across age divisions ranging from Under-12s to Under-18s.

Kishore, who earned his place in the Grand Final through a wildcard after winning the Boys’ Under-18 title at Grom Patrol India earlier this year, rose to the occasion against a world-class field to finish third.

Reflecting on his performance, Kishore said: “Competing against the best young surfers in Asia was an incredible experience. Finishing on the podium gives me confidence and motivation to keep pushing myself and representing India at higher levels.”

"This result reflects the potential of our grassroots development programmes. Kishore’s podium finish at Asia’s biggest junior surfing competition will inspire many more young surfers from India to chase their dreams," said Surfing Federation of India (SFI) president Arun Vasu.