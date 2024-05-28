TN’s Goushika wins girls’ U-13 title in HCL Indian Junior Open squash

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu’s Goushika M won the girls’ under-13 title in the HCL Indian Junior Open at the Daly College in Indore on Monday, beating state-mate Diva Parasrampuria 11-5, 7-11, 11-13, 12-10, 11-7 in a keenly-contested final.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu’s Dhruv Bopana finished runner-up in the boys’ U-13 category, while his Chennai-based Indian Squash Academy mates Lokesh Subramani (boys U-15) and Arihant KS (boys U-19) were semifinalists in their respective categories.

The SRFI 6 Star event attracted 425 entries from across India and neighboring countries over 10 categories.

Final results:

Boys – U-19: Yuvraj Wadhwani (MH) bt Tavneet Singh Mundra (MP) 11-8, 12-10, 11-8; U-17: Aryaveer Dewan (DL) bt Subhash Choudhary (RJ) 9-11, 6-11, 11-5, 11-6, 11-6; U-15: Savir Sood (CH) bt Hridhaan Shah (MH) 12-10, 16-14, 11-6; U-13: Shresht Iyer (KA) bt Dhruv Bopana (TN) 11-8, 9-11, 12-10, 11-9; U-11: Amarya Bajaj (DL) bt Dhairya Gogia (RJ) 11-8, 6-11, 11-2, 11-6.

Girls – U-19: Anahat Singh (DL) bt Reiva Nimbalkar (MH) 11-3, 11-0, 11-3; U-17: Unnati Tripathi (UP) bt Navya Sundararajan (UP) 11-3, 4-11, 11-3, 11-3; U-15: Anika Dubey (MH) bt Riyansika Verma (KA) 14-16, 11-6, 13-11, 11-2; U-13: Goushika M (TN) bt Diva Parasrampuria (TN) 11-5, 7-11, 11-13, 12-10, 11-7; U-11: Divyanshi Jain (RJ) bt Kareena Sashikumar (Singapore) 11-9, 12-10, 11-8.