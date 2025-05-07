TN's Deeksha wins bronze in KIYG Bihar

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's Deeksha Sivakumar won a bronze medal in the Girls' 50m Backstroke event on Wednesday at the ongoing Khelo India Youth Games in Bihar.

She clocked 31.49 seconds to finish third behind Sri Nithya of Telangana and Naisha of Karnataka.

On Tuesday, she teamed up with Dayanitha Sankar, Roshini Balasubramanian, and Shreenithi Natesan to bag a bronze medal for the state in the Girls' 4x100m Freestyle relay event.