TNPL Playoffs: Super Gillies targets final berth against Tiruppur

CHENNAI: Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) heads into the playoffs of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) as the team to beat, having won all seven of their league-stage matches. The four-time champions, who are also the most successful franchise in the tournament's history, will face iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in Qualifier 1 at the NPR College Ground on Tuesday.

The Tamizhans, who have qualified for the playoffs for a second consecutive season, will be eager to break new ground in search of their maiden title. Led by Sai Kishore, the side has impressed with its youthful energy and aggressive style. “We are a young side with a fearless mindset and hungry for success. We are confident that we will go the distance,” said the captain ahead of the knockout clash.

In the Eliminator on Wednesday, defending champions Dindigul Dragons will take on Trichy Grand Cholas, who clinched the final Playoffs spot in dramatic fashion with a comeback win on Sunday. Spinner Varun Chakravarthy's expensive 14th over — conceding 23 runs — turned the tide as Trichy rallied to victory.

The Grand Cholas, runners-up in 2021 under their previous identity, will look to go one step further this time, while the Dragons aim to defend their crown despite inconsistent form.

Super Gillies' flawless league run mirrors the Albert Tuti Patriots’ performance in 2017, when the latter also went unbeaten in the group stage. However, T20 cricket’s unpredictability remains a key factor, even dominant sides have stumbled in the knockouts before. Back in 2017, the Patriots beat Super Gillies in Qualifier 1 but eventually lost to the same side in the final.