TNPL 2025: Varun powers Dindigul to dramatic win over Salem

TIRUNELVELI: Varun Chakravarthy held his nerve in a dramatic final over, striking a six and a four off the last two deliveries to guide reigning champions Dindigul Dragons to a thrilling two-wicket victory over SKM Salem Spartans in the Shriram Capital-Tamil Nadu Premier League clash at the Chennai Super Kings ground on Sunday.

Chasing 189 for victory, the Dragons needed 11 runs from the final over, bowled by pacer M Poiyamozhi, who did well to bring the equation down to eight off the last two balls. However, a costly no-ball undid his efforts as Varun dispatched the resulting free-hit for a six. With one required off the final delivery, he finished the game in style with a boundary, capping a stunning comeback.

The victory marked Dindigul’s third win in five matches, while Salem slumped to their third defeat in six games.

Earlier, after being asked to bat first, the Spartans posted a competitive 188 for 7, thanks largely to a superb 74 off 47 balls by Nidhish Rajagopal, who struck six fours and four sixes en route to his third fifty of the season and eighth overall in TNPL. In the process, he became the 18th player to cross the 1,000-run milestone in the league’s history.

Coming in at 13 for 2 in the third over, Rajagopal played a measured knock before accelerating, stitching together a brisk 80-run partnership off 42 balls with R Vivek. Dindigul pacer G Periyasamy endured a tough outing, recording the most expensive spell in TNPL history with figures of 0 for 70 from four overs.

In reply, Dindigul made a blazing start with skipper R Ashwin smashing a 14-ball 36, laced with five fours and two sixes, taking the team to 50 without loss in just 3.2 overs.

Ashwin, who also claimed three wickets, was deservedly named the Player of the Match for his all-round performance.

Brief scores: SKM Salem Spartans 188/7 in 20 overs (Nidhish Rajagopal 74, R Ashwin 3/22) lost to Dindigul Dragons 192/8 in 20 overs