TNPL 2025: Trichy overpowers Madurai in low-scoring match

CHENNAI: Trichy Grand Cholas dominated with both bat and ball as they comfortably defeated Siechem Madurai Panthers, chasing down a target of 132 in 18.1 overs in their Tamil Nadu Premier League match at the Chennai Super Kings ground on Wednesday.

Skipper Suresh Kumar was the standout performer with the bat, scoring 44 runs, while a late cameo from Rajkumar ensured Trichy cruised to victory.

Earlier, Trichy Grand Cholas’ pacers ripped through Madurai Panthers’ top order, restricting them to 131 for 7 in 20 overs.

Athisayaraj Davidson dismissed opener B Anirudh Sitaram, caught behind by J Suresh Kumar, and Ajay Chetan, caught in the slips, off successive deliveries in the second over.

K Easwaran removed skipper NS Chaturved, caught behind, in the third over, while P Saravana Kumar, introduced in the sixth over, produced a double strike to dismiss opener Ram Arvindh and new batter M Ashwin off consecutive balls.

Madurai Panthers were reduced to 29 for 5 at the end of the Powerplay for the second time this season, before left-hander Atheeq Ur Rahman and C Sarath Kumar steadied the innings with a 56-run stand off 54 balls.

Easwaran broke the sixth-wicket partnership upon his return in the 15th over, dismissing Atheeq, caught at long-on, for what was J Kousik’s second catch of the match.

Pacer R Rajkumar later had P Saravanan caught and bowled, bringing up his 50th TNPL wicket.

Brief scores: Siechem Madurai Panthers 131/7 in 20 overs lost to Trichy Grand Cholas 137/6 in 18.1 overs (Suresh Kumar 44)