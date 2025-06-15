SALEM: Left-handed opener Tushar Raheja recorded his fourth consecutive fifty to help iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans beat Trichy Grand Cholas by seven wickets with seven deliveries to spare in the Tamil Nadu Premier League match on Sunday.

Raheja (80, 30b, 8x4, 6x6) became only the second batter after N Jagadeesan to achieve the feat of four successive fifties in the tournament as he set up Tiruppur Tamizhans’ second win in four matches with his eighth TNPL half-century.

Tiruppur Tamizhans raced to 106/2 in 10.4 overs on the back of Raheja’s blitz — he, in fact, took 24 runs off pacer P Saravana Kumar in the third over — before the southpaw fell to left-arm spinner R Sanjay Yadav, caught at the long-on fence.

The unbroken fourth-wicket pair of left-handed Pradosh Ranjan Paul (42, 39b, 4x4) and S Mohamed Ali (25, 25b, 2x4) guided Tiruppur Tamizhans home with a stand of 59 off 48 balls. It was Grand Cholas’ third defeat in as many outings.

“This was a crucial game for us, and this win will set the momentum for us for the next few games,” Player of the Match Raheja said.

Raheja outshone another left-hander, Sanjay Yadav, who smashed an unbeaten 60 (32b, 5x4, 4x6) to lift Grand Cholas to a competitive 164/6 after being put in to bat first.

Yadav became only the seventh batter to achieve the 1500-run mark in TNPL and also drew level with B Aparajith for most sixes in the tournament (109).

Brief scores: Trichy Grand Cholas 164/6 in 20 overs (R Sanjay Yadav 60 not out) lost to iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 165/3 in 18.5 overs (Tushar Raheja 80, Pradosh Ranjan Paul 42 not out)