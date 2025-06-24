TNPL 2025: Super Gillies beats Trichy bags sixth-straight victory

TIRUNELVELI: With 11 runs needed off the final over, Rohith Suthar held his nerve and dismissed Sanjay Yadav, as Chepauk Super Gillies defeated Trichy Grand Cholas by four runs to solidify their position at the top of the table.

It marked Chepauk’s sixth consecutive victory. Earlier, half-centuries from skipper B Aparajith and Vijay Shankar guided the undefeated Super Gillies to a competitive 178 for 5 against Trichy.

The third-wicket pair added 106 runs off 68 balls, putting the four-time champions in a position of control after losing both openers by the fifth over, having been asked to bat first.

It was Aparajith’s 17th TNPL fifty and third of the season, while Vijay Shankar registered his maiden TNPL half-century, also crossing 500 runs in the competition.

Aparajith lit up the stadium with seven sixes and a four in a sparkling knock, reaching his fifty with a six off pacer P Saravana Kumar, before falling in the 16th over to Athisayaraj Davidson, caught at deep square leg.

Shankar brought up his half-century with a boundary off Davidson, before being dismissed by R Rajkumar in the 19th over after a 21-run partnership with N Jagadeesan (5 not out) for the fourth wicket.

Brief scores: Chepauk Super Gillies 178/5 in 20 overs (B Aparajith 63, Vijay Shankar 59) beat Trichy Grand Cholas 174/6 (Suresh Kumar 63, Jagatheesan Kousik 45, J Prem Kumar 3/42)