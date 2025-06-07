TNPL 2025: Super Gillies Aparajith, Vijay and Mokit sparkle

COIMBATORE: Riding on a stupendous knock of an unbeaten 77 from skipper B Aparajith, Chepauk Super Gillies coasted to a eight-wicket win over Tiruppur Tamizhans here on Friday.

Set to chase 174, the Super Gillies chased down the target with four overs to spare, underlining its utter dominance. Aparajith needed only 48 balls for his 77 and his enterprising innings consisted of five boundaries and an equal number of sixes. Aparajith found an able ally in the seasoned all-rounder Vijay Shankar as the duo put on an unbroken 105 runs for the third wicket off just 56 balls. Vijay Shankar chipped in with an unbeaten 41 (23b, 2x4, 3x6).

Earlier, the Super Gillies’ opener Mokit Hariharan got his team off to a blazing start, scoring 46 (22b, 7x4, 2x6) despite losing his partner, K Aashiq, in the second over.

Meanwhile, left-handed Tushar Raheja blasted a 43-ball 79 studded with five sixes and seven boundaries to lift Tiruppur Tamizhans to a competitive 173 for six against four-time champion Super Gillies in the second match of the ninth edition of Tamil Nadu Premier League here on Friday.

Put in to bat, Tiruppur lost opener Amith Sathvik to pacer Abhishek Tanwar in the opening over, but the fluent Raheja, who scored his fifth TNPL half-century, put on 50 off 41 balls for the second wicket with K Rajkumar (14) and 66 off 39 balls for next with Pradosh Ranjan Paul (38, 28b, 2x4, 2x6) before being dismissed in the 14th over giving Vijay Shankar, bowling off-spin, the charge.

Tiruppur rode on Raheja’s aggressive batting to reach 131 for three in 15 overs after getting to 46 for one in Powerplay, and he took 16 off Vijay Shankar in the second over, including a six and two boundaries. Left-handed Pradosh Ranjan pulled his weight before falling in the final over as Tiruppur put on 42 runs in the last five overs.

BRIEF SCORES: Tiruppur Tamizhans 173/6 in 20 overs (Tushar Raheja 79, Pradosh Ranjan 38, A Tanwar 2/23) lost to Chepauk Super Gillies 174/2 in 16 overs (B Aparajith 77*, M Hariharan 46, Vijay Shankar 41)