TNPL 2025; Sai Kishore stars as Tiruppur beats Nellai

DINDIGUL: Skipper R Sai Kishore struck an impressive fifty to power iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans to a 69-run win over Nellai Royal Kings at the NPR College ground here on Sunday to conclude their league engagements with five victories from seven outings in the Tamil Nadu Premier League.

Royal Kings chose to bowl in what was a must-win game to stay in contention.

VP Amith Sathvik (41, 31b, 4x4, 2x6) and Tushar Raheja (32, 30b, 4x4) put on 65 for the opening wicket before left-handed Sai Kishore, who walked in at No 3, helped Tiruppur Tamizhans build on the start with his second TNPL half century (55, 34b) studded with eight fours and a six.

Tiruppur Tamizhans’ U Sasidev marked his record 75th TNPL appearance with successive sixes off pacer Ajay Krishnan from the first two deliveries he faced.

Left-arm pacer T Natarajan struck in the opening over and left-arm spinner Mohan Prasath twice in the sixth to reduce Royal Kings to 26/3 at the end of Powerplay.

Natarajan returned in the 16th over with a double strike that included southpaw Rithik Easwaran (39, 24b, 2x4, 3x6) and signed off with a maiden over in the 18th to finish with 3-14 as Royal Kings were bowled out for 113 in 19.4 overs.

“We executed our plans to perfection,” an elated Sai Kishore said.

Brief scores: iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 182/5 in 20 overs (VP Amith Sathvik 41, R Sai Kishore 55, Sonu Yadav 3/33) bt Nellai Royal Kings 113 in 19.4 overs (T Natarajan 3/14)