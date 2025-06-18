TNPL 2025: Rajkumar shines as Trichy beats Kovai

SALEM: R Rajkumar’s unbeaten half-century proved decisive as Trichy Grand Cholas defeated Lyca Kovai Kings in a TNPL match on Tuesday.

After losing two wickets in quick succession, Balasubramaniam Sachin made 38 while Andre Siddarth added 39, but their efforts were not enough as Trichy’s disciplined bowling attack secured the victory and valuable points.

Earlier, last season’s runners-up Lyca Kovai Kings opted to bowl first after a delayed start due to rain and turned to spin to restrict Trichy to 168 for 5. Opening with left-arm spinner and IPL regular M Siddharth, Kovai deployed spinners for seven of the first ten overs to apply early pressure.

Leg-spinner Jhathavedh Subramanyan claimed two of the first four wickets, but in-form R Rajkumar counter-attacked with the second-fastest fifty of the season.

Rajkumar’s unbeaten 58 off just 24 balls, which included five fours and five sixes, was his second half-century of the tournament. He stitched a crucial 46-run partnership off 24 balls with Sanjay Yadav (27) for the fifth wicket, taking Grand Cholas to a competitive total that ultimately proved enough.

Brief scores: Trichy Grand Cholas 168/5 in 20 overs (R Rajkumar 58 n.o, Jhathavedh Subramanyan 2/32) bt Lyca Kovai Kings 154/9 in 20 overs (Athisayaraj Davidson 3/26)