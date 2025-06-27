TNPL 2025 interestingly poised going into business end

DINDIGUL: The 9th edition of Tamil Nadu Premier League is interestingly poised going into the business end at the NPR College ground here starting Saturday.

While undefeated Chepauk Super Gillies (12 points), defending champion Dindigul Dragons (8) and Tiruppur Tamizhans (8) have sealed Playoffs spots with a round to spare, four teams are in contention for the fourth and final place.

The double-headers over the weekend will decide who among SKM Salem Spartans (6), Trichy Grand Cholas (4), Nellai Royal Kings (4) and Madurai Panthers (4) will make the cut.

The match outcomes will also determine who will finish second behind topper Super Gillies in the points standings, as the top two teams will face-off in Qualifier-1 on July 1.

Qualifier-1 offers the advantage of a second shot at a place in the July 6 final, with the losing team taking on the winner of the Eliminator (July 2) between the third and fourth placed teams in Qualifier-2 on July 4.

The winners of Qualifier-1 and Qualifier-2 will contest the final.

On Saturday, Super Gillies, the most decorated franchise with four titles, will take on Madurai Panthers (3.15 p.m.) and Kovai Kings will lock horns with Salem Spartans (7.15 p.m.).

“We are grateful to have won six-on-six. It’s a privilege to be at the top of the table,” Super Gillies captain B Aparajith told a press conference on Friday.

Speaking about the team’s dominant performances, he said, “It’s a combination of factors, really. At the heart of it is the side’s hunger to perform and succeed,” he added.

Sunday’s matches will pit Tiruppur Tamizhans against Royal Kings (3.15 p.m.) and Dindigul Dragons versus Grand Cholas (7.15 p.m.).

Speaking to the media, Tiruppur skipper Sai Kishore said, “We are a young side with a fearless mindset. We play bold and are very confident of going the distance.”