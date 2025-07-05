TNPL 2025 final: Fiery Dragons takes on exciting Tiruppur Tamizhans

DINDIGUL: Dindigul Dragons has found an extra gear in the business end of the 9th Tamil Nadu Premier League, as it moved with gusto into Sunday’s final against the exciting iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans at the NPR College ground here.

Defending champion Dragons took out Trichy Grand Cholas in the Eliminator with precision, and pulled off a heist of sorts in Qualifier-2 on Friday against Chepauk Super Gillies, which was undefeated in the league stage.

If it was fiery skipper R Ashwin’s all-round performance (three-for & 83) that proved too much for Grand Cholas, the dangerous Dragons found a hero in Vimal Khumar in the clash against the much-decorated Super Gillies, as the left-hander blasted a 29-ball 65.

His assault included a 34-run 17th over off Impact sub, left-arm pacer Rohit Sutharr, with a four and five sixes, to turn the contest on its head.

It was the most expensive over in TNPL history as Dragons recovered from 123/4 in 15.1 overs while chasing 179 for victory.

Debutant V Bhuvaneshwar, replacing injured spearhead Sandeep Warrier, rose to the occasion, as he also bowled the opening and last overs of the innings to finish with 1-35.

The bowling-strong Dragons conceded only 23 runs in its last four overs to rein in Super Gillies.

This is the Dragons’ fourth final appearance and Tiruppur Tamizhans’ first, and Sai Kishore’s exciting team will look to draw inspiration from its thumping win in the league stage when debutant pacer A Esakkimuthu blew away the defending champion with a four-wicket haul.

Tiruppur Tamizhans put it past Super Gillies by 79 runs with a commanding performance in Qualifier-1, and skipper Sai Kishore is determined to take it to the end.

“It is an honour to have qualified for our first final,” Sai Kishore told a pre-match news conference. “Dindigul is the best team in the competition, and it is going to be thrilling to go up against them for the title,” he added.

Ashwin described Tiruppur as the “best bowling unit at the moment.”

Both captains were all praise for the quality of cricket this edition witnessed.

“The league has grown tremendously, and the standards have improved with each passing year,” Ashwin said.