TNPL 2025: Dominant Chepauk Super Gillies signs off league stage with clean slate

CHENNAI: Chepauk Super Gillies became only the second team in Tamil Nadu Premier League history to win all seven league matches when it beat Madurai Panthers by six wickets (DLS method) at the NPR College ground here on Saturday in the ninth edition.

Vijay Shankar struck 28 not out (17b, 2x4, 1x6) to enable Super Gillies, the most decorated franchise in the competition with four titles, achieve the revised target of 114 from 14 overs with seven balls to spare to finish at the top of the points table.

Put in to bat, Madurai Panthers got off to its season’s best Powerplay score of 60/2, but could only add a further 96 runs as left-arm spinner M Silambarasan (2-19) and pacer Vijay Shankar (3-23) put the brakes on them.

Super Gillies’ chase was interrupted at 71/3 in 9.2 overs due to a swarm of flying insects, forcing the loss of 26 minutes, and the revision of target on DLS method.

Requiring 43 off 28 balls on resumption, Vijay Shankar saw his side home and was adjudged Player of the Match for his all-round performance.

“Going into the Playoffs, it was very important for us to win,” Vijay Shankar said.

Tuti Patriots was the first team to win all seven league matches back in 2017.

It was Madurai Panthers’ fifth defeat in seven matches.

Brief scores: Madurai Panthers 156/7 in 20 overs (NS Chaturved 31, Atheeq Ur Rahman 41, M Ashwin 38, Vijay Shankar 3-23, M Silambarasan 2-19) (DLS revised target 114 from 14 overs) lost to Chepauk Super Gillies 114/4 in 12.5 overs (Vijay Shankar 28 not out, M Ayush 2-20)

Awards:

Player of the Match: Vijay Shankar (CSG)

Maximum Fours of the Match: Atheeq Ur Rahman (SMP, 5x4)

Most Dependable Player of the Match: M Silambarasan (CSG)

Super 6s of the Match for Maximum Sixes: M Ashwin (SMP, 3x6)

Catch of the Match: Mokit Hariharan (CSG)