TNPL 2025: Dindigul takes on Super Gillies in bid for final berth

DINDIGUL: Dindigul Dragons appear to have found their mojo in the Playoffs, going by their clinical performance in the Eliminator round, as they move a step closer to defending their title in the 9th Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL).

Friday’s mouth-watering Qualifier 2 pits two formidable sides led by contrasting captains — the feisty Ravichandran Ashwin’s Dragons against the composed Baba Aparajith’s Chepauk Super Gillies — at the NPR College Ground, in a battle that will decide who faces iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans in Sunday’s final.

Super Gillies, the most decorated side in the competition with four titles, were unbeaten in seven league-stage outings before suffering their first defeat of the season at the hands of Tiruppur in Qualifier 1.

The Dragons arguably possess the best bowling attack in the competition, and going by their dominant performance against Trichy Grand Cholas in Wednesday’s Eliminator, the Playoffs seem to bring out the best in them.

The astute Ashwin dismantled Grand Cholas with precision, leading from the front with a three-for and an exhilarating 83.

It was his fourth consecutive fifty in Playoff matches, a run that began with the Eliminator last year after qualifying in fourth place — and going by his current intensity, he shows no signs of slowing down.

There is, however, concern over the injury to their spearhead, Sandeep Warrier, who walked off with a niggle after bowling just two overs in the Eliminator.

Balanced and in form, Super Gillies will be eager to dismiss their lone defeat as a mere blip as they eye a record-extending sixth TNPL final appearance.