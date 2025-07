TNPL 2025: Dindigul Dragons win toss, choose to bowl against Chepauk Super Gillies

CHENNAI: Dindigul Dragons won the toss and opted to bowl first against Chepauk Super Gillies in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025, at NPR College ground, Dindigul, on Friday.

Impact players for Chepauk Super Gillies - N Sunil Krishna, R Rajan, Kirubakar Ravinder, Aushik Srinivas and Rohith Suthar.

Chepauk Super Gillies (Unchanged Playing XI) - K Aashiq, RS Mokit Hariharan, Baba Aparajith (C), Vijay Shankar, Narayan Jagadeesan (WK), Swapnil Singh, Dinesh Raj S, Abhishek Tanwar, TD Lokesh Raj, Prem Kumar and M Silambarasan.

Impact players for Dindigul Dragons - Shivam Singh, M Viju Arul, Atul Vitkar, DT Chandrasekar and Aakaash Sharma.

Dindigul Dragons (Playing XI) - Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Baba Indrajith (WK), Vimal Khumar, Dinesh H, Hunny Saini, Maan Bafna, Bhuvaneshwar V (In for Sandeep Warrier), M Karthik Saran, Varun Chakaravarthy, Shashidharan R and Ganeshan Periyaswamy.