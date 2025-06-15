TNPL 2025: Chepauk Super Gillies seeks redemption against defending champions Dindigul Dragons

CHENNAI: Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG) will look to maintain their unbeaten run when they take on Dindigul Dragons in a high-stakes TNPL 2025 encounter at the Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium on Monday.

The fixture also offers CSG a shot at redemption after last season’s playoff exit at the hands of Dindigul.

Both teams head into the match on the back of convincing wins on Saturday. CSG defeated Kovai Kings by eight wickets, while Dindigul thrashed Madurai Panthers by nine wickets.

Dindigul, however, had a setback earlier in the tournament, suffering a defeat against iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans after being bowled out for just 93 runs. But the side has bounced back strongly, led by the experienced Ravichandran Ashwin and last season’s top scorer, Shivam Singh. The right-hander has continued his fine form, remaining unbeaten on 82 and 86 in wins over Kovai and Madurai.

“We played to our potential and things worked out our way,” Shivam said after the victory against Madurai.

CSG, meanwhile, have looked clinical. Skipper Baba Aparajith is in good touch, with scores of 77* and 48* against Tiruppur and Kovai respectively. New signings Aashiq Rehman and Mokit Hariharan have justified their price tags by consistently providing solid starts at the top of the order.

In the bowling department, Abhishek Tanwar has been a standout performer. He not only tops this season’s wicket-takers chart but also became the tournament’s all-time leading wicket-taker with 83 scalps during the match against Kovai.

“The win feels great, obviously. We have a good team, and the side is gelling well. It feels special to be the tournament’s highest wicket-taker,” Tanwar said.