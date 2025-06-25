TNPL 2025: Amit and Esakkimuthu shine as Tiruppur beats Kovai

TIRUNELVELI: Opener Amit Sathvik’s unbeaten 66 and a three-wicket haul by A Esakkimuthu helped iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans defeat Lyca Kovai Kings by seven wickets in their TNPL clash at the Chennai Super Kings Ground here on Tuesday.

Esakkimuthu, buoyed by the support from his home-town crowd, claimed three wickets on the night, adding to the four he took on his TNPL debut earlier this season. He dismissed the in-form opener S Lokeshwar (21), Guru Raghavendran (11) and left-hander B Sachin (24) to return figures of 3 for 30, including 13 dot balls, effectively derailing last year’s runners-up, who were asked to bat first.

Brought into the attack in the eighth over, Esakkimuthu’s impact was immediate, reducing Kovai Kings from 46 for 1 to 81 for 4 in a single spell.

Captain and left-arm spinner Sai Kishore struck twice, including the key wicket of Shahrukh Khan (19), to tighten the grip, while left-arm pacer T Natarajan accounted for both the opening and final wickets of the innings.

Brief scores: Lyca Kovai Kings 137/9 in 20 overs A Esakkimuthu 3-30) lost to iDream Tiruppur Tamizhans (Amit Sathvik 66*)