TNPL 2024: Dindigul beats Tiruppur, to face Kovai in final
CHENNAI: P Vignesh recorded his career-best TNPL figures, taking three wickets for just eight runs, while skipper Ravichandran Ashwin scored his second half-century of the season, leaving no room for IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans to capitalise on its first-ever playoff appearance. Dindigul Dragons reached its third final and will face defending champion Lyca Kovai Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, here on Sunday.
Amith Sathvik (16) gave Tiruppur a good start, but Ashwin took a stunning catch at mid-on to dismiss him in the sixth over, leaving Tiruppur reeling at 33/2 by the end of the powerplay. The introduction of Subodh Kumar Bhati also paid dividends, as he struck in his first over to remove S Radhakrishnan (2) caught behind by B Indrajith, who was excellent behind the stumps. Indrajith went onto take the catch to dismiss Mohamed Ali (2) and also stump the in-form Tushar Raheja (8).
Impact sub Maan K Bafna (26) looked promising, hitting a six through square leg and scoring consecutive boundaries in the 13th over. However, Vignesh struck when it mattered most once again, dismissing Bafna in the following over. A length ball outside off tempted Bafna to go for a big hit, but he failed to make solid contact, and G Kishoor took a good catch at mid-wicket. Wickets began to tumble thereafter, leaving no hope for Tiruppur to stage a comeback, as most of their batters were back in the stands by the 15th over. Tiruppur was bundled out for a paltry 108 by Dindigul. The latter were in a rush to wrap up the match as Ashwin (69 not out) and Vimal Khumar (28) combined to give a strong start and steer Dindigul over the rope, securing their place in the final. Vignesh was awarded the player of the match award.
Brief scores: IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans 108 all out in 19.4 overs (P Vignesh 3/8) lost to Dindigul Dragons 112/1 in 10.5 overs (R Ashwin 69*)