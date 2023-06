TNPL 2023: NRK win toss, choose to bowl first against LKK

COIMBATORE: Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) has won the toss and choose to bowl first against Lyca Kovai Kings (LKK) in TNPL here on Friday.

Teams:

Nellai Royal Kings (Playing XI): Arun Karthik (c), Nidhish Rajagopal, SJ Arun Kumar, Ajitesh Guruswamy, Rithik Easwaran (w), Sonu Yadav, R Mithun, M Poiyamozhi, S Mohan Prasath, Lakshay Jain S, Sandeep Warrier

Lyca Kovai Kings (Playing XI): B Sachin, J Suresh Kumar (w), Sai Sudharsan, Ram Arvindh, U Mukilesh, Shahrukh Khan (c), M Mohammed, Kiran Akash, Manimaran Siddharth, Jhatavedh Subramanyan, K Gowtham Thamarai Kannan