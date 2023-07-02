Begin typing your search...

TNPL 2023: LKK beats SMP by 44 runs

The Kovai bowlers completely rattled the middle order bowling out Madurai for 164.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|2 July 2023 1:29 PM GMT
Kovai players celebrating wicket. Twitter

CHENNAI: Lyca Kovai Kings have defeated Siechem Madurai Panthers by 44 runs handing it its third consecutive defeat. Kovai scored 208 in its 20-over quota and Madurai in response could manage only 164.

Chasing 208, Lokeshwar (41) and C Hari Nishaanth (33) made decent contributions but couldn't convert it into a match winning innings. The Kovai bowlers completely rattled the middle order bowling out Madurai for 164.

SportsTNPL 2023LKKSMPLyca Kovai KingsSiechem Madurai Panthers
Online Desk

