TNPL 2023: LKK beats SMP by 44 runs

CHENNAI: Lyca Kovai Kings have defeated Siechem Madurai Panthers by 44 runs handing it its third consecutive defeat. Kovai scored 208 in its 20-over quota and Madurai in response could manage only 164.



Chasing 208, Lokeshwar (41) and C Hari Nishaanth (33) made decent contributions but couldn't convert it into a match winning innings. The Kovai bowlers completely rattled the middle order bowling out Madurai for 164.

