TNPL 2023: Dindigul win toss, opt to bowl first against Nellai

CHENNAI: Dindigul Dragons (DD) won the toss and opted to bowl first against Nellai Royal Kings (NRK) in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 match in Tirunelveli.

Teams:

Nellai Royal Kings (Playing XI): Arun Karthik (c), Sri Neranjan, Rithik Easwaran, Ajitesh Guruswamy (w), Laxmesha Suryaprakash, Nidhish Rajagopal, Sonu Yadav, NS Harish, M Poiyamozhi, S Mohan Prasath, Sandeep Warrier

Dindigul Dragons (Playing XI): Vimal Khumar, Boopathi Kumar, Adithya Ganesh, Baba Indrajith(w/c), C Sarath Kumar, Suboth Bhati, P Saravana Kumar, M Mathivannan, Varun Chakaravarthy, Aushik Srinivas, G Kishoor