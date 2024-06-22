Begin typing your search...

22 Jun 2024
TNCA’s Shanti Kumbhat no more
Shri Shanti Kumbhat

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association deeply condoles the sad demise of senior Member Club Secretary, Shri Shanti Kumbhat on June 21.

The TNCA recalls his exemplary service to the game of cricket in Tamil Nadu. He was a great promoter of the game and his demise is a huge loss to TNCA and Tamil Nadu cricket in general.

The TNCA sends its deepest sympathies to the bereaved family members.

