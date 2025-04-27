TNCA-Villupuram DCA League: Two-run win for Sunny Sachin CC

CHENNAI: Sunny Sachin CC earned a thrilling two-run win over Captain CC in the First Division of TNCA-Villupuram DCA League.

Set to chase 150, E Vasantha Kumar took three wickets for 30 to limit Captain CC to 147.

Brief scores: I–Division: Sunny Sachin CC 149 in 32.3 overs (K Karthick 49, M Ragul 3/21) bt Captain CC 147 in 42.3 overs (S Raja 56, E Vasantha Kumar 3/30)

II–Division: Mundiyampakkam CC 124/9 in 25 overs (V Mighilavan 4/31) lost to Sakthi CC 125/5 in 18.5 overs (B Kalaiarasan 39, M Venkatesan 34); Sachin Bro. CC 188 in 24.4 overs (I Karthick 32, K Pasupathy 4/33) bt Power CC 124 in 23.2 overs; Sakthi CC 169/7 in 25 overs (M Sudharsannan 66, T Kalaipriyan 62) lost to SG CC 170/8 in 24.2 overs (V Gokulraj 57, D Dhasaradhan 30, B Kalairasan 3/9); Dream Boys CC 72 in 18.2 overs (S Balu 4/13) lost to Sachin Bro. CC 73/5 in 1.2 overs (D Pavadai Sami 3/23)

Anirudh’s effort goes in vain

Teenager P Anirudh’s gallant effort of three for 83 went in vain as Fine Star CA lost to Standard Ambattur CC by 108 runs in Qualifier 1 of TNCA Thiruvallur DCA League.

Brief scores: I Division: (Qualifier: 1): Standard Ambattur CC 306/6 in 45 overs (Nayef Ahmed 130*, S Mohan Raj 92, V Tharun Kumar 37, P Anirudh 3/83) bt Fine Star CA 198/8 in 45 overs (M Vishal 35, K Sriram 45, R Ramkumar 36, P Saravanan 3/45)