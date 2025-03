TNCA-Villupuram DCA League: Surya’s effort goes in vain

CHENNAI: K Surya’s brilliant spell of five for 28 went in vain as New Star CC lost to Friends CC by 51 runs in the first division of TNCA-Villupuram DCA League.

Set to chase 175, New Star was bowled out for 123 with E Suresh taking three for 17.

Brief scores: I – Division: Friends CC 174 in 30.3 overs (M Vignesh 63, D Karthi 33, K Surya 5/28, K Vijayakumar 3/33) bt New Star CC 123 in 19.2 overs (N Saravanan 46, E Suresh 3/17); Ammu CC 114 in 19.4 overs (L Arulkuamar3/29) lost to SK XI 119/7 in 20.5 overs (L Arul Kumar 43*, S Rajesh 4/20)

II – Division: SRTCA 206/9 in 25 overs (R Vivek Anandh 54, K Balaji 48, J Chandru 3/26) bt SG CC 178 /7 in 25 overs (D Dasaradhan 56, J Chandru 48); Sachin Brothers CC 153/8 in 25 overs (K Jayaparakash 3/11) bt LM CC 145 in 24.3 overs (S Suriya 30, R Muthuraja 3/36); Sakthi CC 140/8 in 25 overs (B Kalai Arasan 40, R Balaji 3/28) lost to United CC “B” 141/6 in 20.2 overs (R Veeramani 40*)

III – Division: Mahaveer CA 151/8 in 24.5 overs (S Vanavan 44, P Mohindhaar Amarnath 3/44) beat TVS CC 83 in 18.1 overs (RP Arun 4/6); SKY CC 188 in 23.5 overs (S Sarath Babu 50, S Saravanan30, S Keerthivasan 5/47) bt Ny Yg, Indian CC 141/7 in 25 overs (N Thamizhazhagan 3/21); Suriya Polytechnic 46 in 10.5 overs (J Rajasekaran 3/11) lost to Karna CC 48/2 in 4.5 overs